My name is Adell. I wasn’t always the strong and resilient woman I am today. I grew up oblivious to what makes a person feel amazing, or feel rotten. I just took the pills the doctors gave me.

As I got older, I discovered the importance of healthy habits, but like a pendulum, I went from one extreme to other. Yup, I was one of those annoying health-freaks!

Through my years of drudging through the murk that is the health & fitness world, I finally learned that being healthy is actually REALLY SIMPLE AND EASY.

It’s NOT about shaming yourself when you fall off the wagon. It IS about small and manageable actions.

As the messages from people all over the world have rolled into my inbox, I have become increasingly eager to share my method with more people:

And that is what Move With Adell is all about. I’m so glad you’re here, and can’t wait for you to check it out!