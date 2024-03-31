Move with Adell

Practice whenever you decide
Membership includes unlimited, on-demand access to classes of varying lengths, so it always works with your schedule.
Brain-based, science-backed
Classes, meditations, and workshops are influenced by Adell's training in psychology and neurology.
Personalise your practice
You're unique! Be guided -- not preached at -- for how to practice in a way that works for you. Plus, you can curate your own playlists.
Hang out live
With monthly live streams and more, you'll get to hang out with Adell and the whole MWA community.
Brain-based mindful movement
Discover a deeper connection to yourself with classes that celebrate your uniqueness
Live Classes
Practice live together on the skill we've worked on that month
Next live class: 31 March 2024
Gain more mobility
This is more than just mobility; we work on joint motor control, which means mobility with coordination and confidence!
Have fun
Yoga, exercise, and even meditation don't have to be serious to be sincere. Let's have fun with it!
Meditation that rewires your brain
Release limiting beliefs and change your thinking with EFT meditations and more
Ultra Gentle Flows
Movement is medicine, and some days our dosage of that medicine needs to be light!
It's great to know you!
My name is Adell. I wasn’t always the strong and resilient woman I am today. I grew up oblivious to what makes a person feel amazing, or feel rotten. I just took the pills the doctors gave me.
As I got older, I discovered the importance of healthy habits, but like a pendulum, I went from one extreme to other. Yup, I was one of those annoying health-freaks!
Through my years of drudging through the murk that is the health & fitness world, I finally learned that being healthy is actually REALLY SIMPLE AND EASY.
It’s NOT about shaming yourself when you fall off the wagon. It IS about small and manageable actions.
As the messages from people all over the world have rolled into my inbox, I have become increasingly eager to share my method with more people:
And that is what Move With Adell is all about. I’m so glad you’re here, and can’t wait for you to check it out!
Join the community
Check out what others are saying
I truly believe that the mark of a great teacher is someone who shows you how to be more like yourself vs more like them. Adell has gone from being one of my biggest inspirations to one of my greatest teachers of all time! She has helped unlock a part of me that used to feel stuck in a box after going through so many traditional yoga teacher trainings. Her neurological approach to flexibility and balance and her ability to weave it into flows in a creative way, has been just what I needed to take my practice and teaching to the next level! The App makes it easy to stay consistent, to challenge myself and focus on a pose or just have fun!! After 5 years, I have finally have hang time in my handstands and my splits have improved tremendously, but more importantly, I feel stronger and more confident in my body overall. Thank you for all you do, Adell!!
Tiffany Bush
Practicing with Adell taught me so much about body anatomy, brain functioning and of course yoga.
I couldn’t believe the day I managed to do the crow pose by following simple and critical steps.
Every session is full of knowledge and fun that both the body and soul benefit from it.
Not to mention that the sequences are so creative that there is absolutely no chance to get bored!
Majda
We found Move with Adell after trying a bunch of yoga apps. Most recently, the tips on breathing and pose modifications, totally transformed my (Cher) QL/Psoas injury rehab. Adell’s app is thoughtful and she understands her users, making it super easy to find the perfect practice wherever you’re at. Plus, her neurologically-informed tweaks show how much she cares ✨ We totally recommend this app for a fun, personalized, and informative yoga experience!
Cher & Chris
Joining Move With Adell has truly changed the way I see my own yoga practice. I myself teach yoga but I reached a point where my personal practice was getting a bit stale. Adell is amazing and offering a whole new scope for exploration of our body and brain (literally) while making it fun. I used to be very bad at adding a home practice but now I look forward to opening the app and explore the class of the day. Plus all her specialized flows to develop specific abilities have helped me to improve my flexibility and enjoy more my handstand practice.
Mayte Alquicira
When I started practicing with Adell in the pre-app days, I was puzzled because it was very different from anything I had yet experienced in the yoga world. But it was so fun and I loved her energy, so I stuck with it and here I am, years later, a faithful practitioner of MWA. I love Adell’s style and method of teaching, as well as her entire positive and loving vibe. I have learned SO much about my own body from the knowledge she shares. Be it spiritual, brainy, or straight up physical (and everything in between) - you will find it here!
Kendall
It has been more than a year since I started to Move with Adell. I saw a clip on instagram and I said to myself I want to move like this woman. I train and meditate with her regularly and even though I’m a trainer myself, my body is going through amazing transformation.
I’m stronger, more flexible and much more balanced and secure in my body. She helped me and my clients grow in so many ways. I feel like I have known her forever and whenever I’m practicing I feel like I’m working out with a friend supporting me.
I am forever grateful to Adell, for sharing her work and knowledge.
Tea Cernic
I absolutely LOVE all of Adell's offerings, and I can tell you I've taken part to a great deal of them! From classes to workshops and even teacher trainings, both online and in-person, every single one has been a true gem. Full of knowledge, challenging, fun, creative, smart and deep, all at the same time, her teaching is truly one of a kind. I have learned and keep learning so much thanks to Adell, even from the shortest classes on Move with Adell. Thank you again and again for being such a continuously inspiring teacher and human being 🌟🫶
Zineb Senhaji
MWA is where I go to fulfill my entire human spectrum. It fills my emotional human cup to calm down or feel energized, full of positive energy for my life. It fills my mind and brain cup with neuro drills that really helped with my neurological deficits and helped me be more flexible, stronger, happier, proud of myself. It fills my muscles and body human cup with all the classes I'd like to take. The website has everything you could wish for whether you're tired, antsy, whatever--Adell has it for you. And finally it fills my yoga teacher cup with tools and constant innovation that keeps me from being bored and always discovering new feelings, new muscles, new poses, new transitions. In a nutshell MWA is necessary for my daily life as a human and it makes me feel so great I'll be grateful for ever for Adell for bringing it to the world
Eugénie
Thanks to Adell I have realized how much we don't know about ourselves and what we can learn about our potential, as human beings. We are missing so much and through her physical sessions and offerings she is filling so many gaps that you will be surprised and amazed by what she shares with you. Her knowledge is so valuable and useful for both your personal practice or if you want to make a difference as a teacher.
"Move with Adell" is more than a common fitness or yoga app.
If you have no time or too much, if you feel weak or strong, if you need gentle movements or powerful ones, if you just want to breathe or handstand better, if you want to change your mood, but especially, if you feel stuck and bored in your yoga practice, don't hesitate, just enjoy your journey with her!
Gaia Serina
Over the years I have purchased a LOT of yoga and fitness trainings, classes and workshops. I have finally found my hOM with Adell!
She incorporates all aspects that I’m looking for - strength, stretch, mobility with challenges AND she cracks me up while I’m shaking and breaking a sweat.
Janel DuRoss
Practice on any screen
Bring your practice with you, wherever you are.
Join on web, iOS, or Android.